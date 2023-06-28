Ticket sales, anticipation high ahead of Lionel Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami

He is expected to make his Inter Miami debut on July 21 at home against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi

There are reminders around the city of Miami of Lionel Messi’s impending arrival: A mural of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner painted with pink and black Inter Miami colours in the artsy Wynwood neighbourhood. Another painting of the football star at the entrance of a local Argentinian restaurant. No. 10 Argentina jerseys sprinkled throughout the city.

Messi, who turned 36 this month, announced on June 7 that he was joining Inter Miami in a move that stunned the football world. Ticket prices for Inter Miami matches have skyrocketed since Messi’s announcement and teams are already selling additional tickets to future matches against the club. Messi, who spent the past two years with Paris Saint-Germain, is still finalising paperwork with his new club. He is expected to make his Inter Miami debut on July 21 at home against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

The move is hoped to provide a huge boost to attendance and interest in Major League Soccer ahead of the 2026 World Cup, part of which will be hosted in the US, as well as for Inter Miami, a club led by another global icon, David Beckham.

