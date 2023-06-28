Breaking News
Ticket sales, anticipation high ahead of Lionel Messi's arrival at Inter Miami

Updated on: 28 June,2023 08:38 AM IST  |  Miami
AP , PTI

He is expected to make his Inter Miami debut on July 21 at home against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi

There are reminders around the city of Miami of Lionel Messi’s impending arrival: A mural of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner painted with pink and black Inter Miami colours in the artsy Wynwood neighbourhood. Another painting of the football star at the entrance of a local Argentinian restaurant. No. 10 Argentina jerseys sprinkled throughout the city. 


Messi, who turned 36 this month, announced on June 7 that he was joining Inter Miami in a move that stunned the football  world. Ticket prices for Inter Miami matches have skyrocketed since Messi’s announcement and teams are already selling additional tickets to future matches against the club. Messi, who spent the past two years with Paris Saint-Germain, is still finalising paperwork with his new club. He is expected to make his Inter Miami debut on July 21 at home against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup. 


The move is hoped to provide a huge boost to attendance and interest in Major League Soccer ahead of the 2026 World Cup, part of which will be hosted in the US, as well as for Inter Miami, a club led by another global icon, David Beckham.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

