Toney’s brace helps Brentford stun Man City

Brentford’s Ivan Toney is ecstatic after scoring against Man City on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Ivan Toney bounced back from missing out on the England World Cup squad by scoring twice as Brentford stunned Manchester City to win 2-1 at the Etihad on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola warned before the game that his stars could have “one eye” on staying injury free before the World Cup and the City boss’ fears were realised as the champions slipped to a first home defeat since February.

City could now go into the World Cup five points off the top of the table should Arsenal win at Wolves later on Saturday. Guardiola’s concerns did not stop him naming a starting line-up containing 10 players going to Qatar.

Also Read: Spain announce 26-man FIFA World Cup squad; Sergio Ramos snubbed

Erling Haaland was the only exception as Norway failed to qualify and he returned to the starting line-up for the first time in six games due to a foot injury. City did finally level in first half stoppage time as Phil Foden connected perfectly on the half volley to drill a De Bruyne corner into the top corner.

