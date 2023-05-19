Breaking News
Tough night for us: Real’s Vinicius

Updated on: 19 May,2023 08:42 AM IST  |  Madrid
This time, though, Madrid never had a chance in a 0-4 loss at Manchester City in Wednesday’s second leg of the semi-finals, being eliminated 5-1 on aggregate to a team that was superior from the start

Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid is not used to big losses in the Champions League.


The Kings of Europe are usually the ones rolling past opponents and lifting the trophies at the end. The most successful club with 14 European Cup titles, Madrid had made it to five of the last nine Champions League finals, winning all of them. 



This time, though, Madrid never had a chance in a 0-4 loss at Manchester City in Wednesday’s second leg of the semi-finals, being eliminated 5-1 on aggregate to a team that was superior from the start.


The only thing left for Madrid, in addition to praising its rival, was to start assessing what went wrong and planning for what’s ahead.

“It was a tough night for us,” said forward Vinicius Junior, who scored Madrid’s winner against Liverpool in last year’s Champions League final. 

“We have to learn from what happened in this match so it doesn’t happen again next season. To make it to a semi-final is very difficult and we always make it, that’s not easy for other teams.” 

With its recent successes still fresh, there were no calls yet for a complete makeover even though Madrid was heavily outplayed by Pep Guardiola’s City in the second leg in Manchester. 

“This squad did very well last year and this year, we beat City in the semi-finals and we won the title, but this time we didn’t have it in us to play in another final,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

