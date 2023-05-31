Transfer window for new football season to begin on June 9, announces All India Football Federation

The first transfer window for the professional club for the upcoming season will be held between June 9 and August 31, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Wednesday

The first transfer window for the professional club for the upcoming season will be held between June 9 and August 31, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Wednesday.

The upcoming Indian football season will be from June 1 to May 31 next year and the professional clubs across the country can register their players across two windows, the AIFF stated.

The second window for registration of professional players will begin from January 1-31 next year.

The two windows of registration are applicable to both men and women football.

Registration period for amateur players, on the other hand, will begin on June 1 and end on May 31, 2024, for both men and women footballers.

The Indian football calendar consists of the top-tier Indian Super League, I-League, Santosh Trophy, Senior Women's National Football Championship, Junior National Championships (Men and Women across various age categories), Youth Leagues (various age categories), State Leagues and Indian Women's League.

Usually the National Championships and the junior tournaments kick off the season, though the dates for the 2023-24 season are yet to be finalised.

