Tunisia hold Denmark 0-0

Christian Eriksen started his first match at a major tournament since his harrowing on-pitch collapse at the European Championship last year, but was unable to provide the spark his side needed

Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen runs with the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match between Denmark and Tunisia at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 22, 2022. Pic/AFP

Denmark opened their World Cup campaign with a 0-0 draw against Tunisia in Group D on Tuesday.

Christian Eriksen started his first match at a major tournament since his harrowing on-pitch collapse at the European Championship last year, but was unable to provide the spark his side needed.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever