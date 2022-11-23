×
Breaking News
'He threatens to kill me': Shraddha Walkar's complaint against Aftab Poonawala in 2020
Mumbai: BMC’s Covid expenses under the scanner
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Madhya Pradesh
CAG begins probe into allocation of works by BMC during Covid-19 pandemic
Mumbai reports 12 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 114

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Tunisia hold Denmark 0 0

Tunisia hold Denmark 0-0

Updated on: 23 November,2022 08:00 AM IST  |  Doha
AFP |

Top

Christian Eriksen started his first match at a major tournament since his harrowing on-pitch collapse at the European Championship last year, but was unable to provide the spark his side needed

Tunisia hold Denmark 0-0

Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen runs with the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match between Denmark and Tunisia at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 22, 2022. Pic/AFP


Denmark opened their World Cup campaign with a 0-0 draw against Tunisia in Group D on Tuesday.


Christian Eriksen started his first match at a major tournament since his harrowing on-pitch collapse at the European Championship last year, but was unable to provide the spark his side needed.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
denmark FIFA World Cup 2022 football sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK