Turkey condemn Demiral ban for wolf salute

Turkey defender Merih Demiral (below) will miss his team’s Euro 2024 quarter-final against the Netherlands after UEFA banned him for two games on Friday for making a ultra-nationalist salute, a move Ankara blasted as “unfair and biased.” Demiral scored both of Turkey’s goals in the 2-1 last-16 win over Austria on Tuesday and during celebrations for his second goal made a gesture associated with Turkish right-wing extremist group Grey Wolves.

UEFA said in a statement it was banning Demiral “for violating the basic rules of decent conduct, for using sports events for manifestations of a non-sporting nature and for bringing the sport of football into disrepute.” Should Turkey overcome the Dutch on Saturday, Demiral would also miss the semi-final against England or Switzerland.

Turkey’s Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak claimed the ban was politically motivated. “We condemn UEFA’s unfair and biased decision, which has no legal basis and that we consider to be purely political,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Demiral has said his celebration was related to his “Turkish identity.” The 26-year-old former Juventus defender, now at Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia, insisted there was no “hidden message” in the salute. Demiral posted a photo of his celebration on X with the caption “How happy is the one who says ‘I am a Turk’.”

