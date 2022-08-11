Breaking News
UCL Qualifiers: Dynamo Kyiv reach playoffs; PSV advance

Updated on: 11 August,2022 08:50 AM IST  |  Geneva
AP , PTI |

Top

The Ukrainian club is now two games away from making the lucrative group stage of the Champions League as it faces a playoff against Benfica over the next two weeks

Dynamo Kyiv players celebrate a goal on Tuesday. Pic/AFP


Dynamo Kyiv’s unlikely run toward the Champions League continued with an extra-time win over Sturm Graz in the third qualifying round.


The Ukrainian club is now two games away from making the lucrative group stage of the Champions League as it faces a playoff against Benfica over the next two weeks.

Goals from defender Kostiantyn Vivcharenko in the 97th minute and midfielder Viktor Tsyhankov in the 112th lifted Dynamo to a 2-1 win in Austria and a 3-1 victory on aggregate.


