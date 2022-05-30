Breaking News
UEFA blames fake tickets for UCL final delay

Updated on: 30 May,2022 09:00 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP

UEFA said, French police had fired tear gas to disperse thousands of frustrated fans who were building up outside the Stade de France as a result of the fake tickets issue

UEFA blames fake tickets for UCL final delay

Real Madrid celebrate with the trophy after their UEFA Champions League final triumph over Liverpool on Saturday. Pic/ Getty Images


European football governing body UEFA blamed “fake tickets which did not work in the turnstiles” for a 35-minute delay to Saturday’s Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris, but the English club heavily criticised the treatment of their supporters.

UEFA said French police had fired tear gas to disperse thousands of frustrated fans who were building up outside the Stade de France as a result of the fake tickets issue.




French police arrested dozens of people in Paris during the final, which was marked by scenes of chaos that delayed the kick-off.


