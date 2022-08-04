Unacceptable for Man United players who left early, says Ten Hag

United drew 1-1 with Rayo at Old Trafford as star man Ronaldo made his first appearance of pre-season, playing the first 45 minutes

Manager Erik ten Hag said it was “unacceptable” for Cristiano Ronaldo and other Manchester United players to leave Old Trafford before the end of Sunday’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

After taking a strong team to Oslo to face Atletico Madrid on Saturday, United wrapped up their pre-season preparations against another Spanish side the following day. United drew 1-1 with Rayo at Old Trafford as star man Ronaldo made his first appearance of pre-season, playing the first 45 minutes.



Ten Hag did not speak to the media after the match but has now expressed his annoyance to broadcaster Viaplay. “There were many more who went home,” the United boss said. “This is unacceptable for everyone. We are a team and you should stay until the end.”

