Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Unacceptable terrible Spurs boss on 2 3 loss to Brighton

Unacceptable, terrible: Spurs boss on 2-3 loss to Brighton

Updated on: 08 October,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Brighton
AFP |

“Disappointing. Frustrated and absolutely gutted with that. Worst defeat since I’ve been here. Unacceptable second half,” the Australian said

Ange Postecoglou. Pic/AFP

Ange Postecoglou accused his Tottenham flops of producing an “unacceptable” performance after they blew a two-goal lead in their “terrible” 3-2 defeat at Brighton on Sunday. 


“Disappointing. Frustrated and absolutely gutted with that. Worst defeat since I’ve been here. Unacceptable second half,” the Australian said. 


Also Read: Mohun Bagan considered withdrawn from ACL 2


“Nowhere near where we should be. We got carried away with how we were going. We kind of accepted our fate and it is hard to understand as we’ve not done that while I’ve been here. We paid the price. 

“There is no message. It is a terrible loss for us, as bad as it gets. Only one way to fix it and that’s my responsibility. We lost all our duels and if you’re not competitive it is not going to work,” he added.

