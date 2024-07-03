Breaking News
Unlucky to bow out Austrias Rangnick

Unlucky to bow out: Austria’s Rangnick

Updated on: 04 July,2024 06:51 AM IST  |  Leipzig
Agencies |

Austria scored seven goals in their four games at the tournament—more than England, France and Portugal

Ralf Rangnick. Pic/AFP

Austria coach Ralf Rangnick bemoaned his side’s fortune in bowing out of Euro 2024 on Tuesday following a 2-1 loss to Turkey, as he hit out at the boring football played by other sides at the tournament. “We didn’t have the necessary luck,” said the former Manchester United coach. 


“I believe if the game had gone into extra-time we would have won the game because the Turkish team were exhausted and we had a physical advantage.” Austria scored seven goals in their four games at the tournament—more than England, France and Portugal.


