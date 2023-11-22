Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three of family killed, nine others injured as bus overturns near Kolhapur
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla high-rise, no injuries reported
Mumbai Jaipur train shooting case: Bail application filed for accused constable Chetan Singh
Mumbai: Foreigner snatches cash and flees from DMart store in Andheri
Mumbai: Investigation turns to bank officials in multi-crore house of cards scam, crackdown soon
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > US qualify despite 1 2 loss Dest sent off

US qualify despite 1-2 loss; Dest sent off

Updated on: 22 November,2023 07:09 AM IST  |  Washington
AFP |

Top

The Americans held on to win the total-goals series 4-2 and earn spots in the 16-nation Copa America and the CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals

US qualify despite 1-2 loss; Dest sent off

Sergino Dest

Listen to this article
US qualify despite 1-2 loss; Dest sent off
x
00:00

Sergino Dest lost his composure in a needless dispute with the referee, getting a pair of yellow cards for dissent in a 30-second span that endangered the United States’ berth in next year’s Copa America


Also Read: 2026 FIFA World Cup: Not so good after all


Trinidad won 2-1 on Monday night, overcoming a deficit by scoring twice after Dest’s 39th-minute ejection. The Americans held on to win the total-goals series 4-2 and earn spots in the 16-nation Copa America and the CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Copa America football sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK