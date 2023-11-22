US qualify despite 1-2 loss; Dest sent off

The Americans held on to win the total-goals series 4-2 and earn spots in the 16-nation Copa America and the CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals

Sergino Dest

Sergino Dest lost his composure in a needless dispute with the referee, getting a pair of yellow cards for dissent in a 30-second span that endangered the United States’ berth in next year’s Copa America.

Trinidad won 2-1 on Monday night, overcoming a deficit by scoring twice after Dest’s 39th-minute ejection. The Americans held on to win the total-goals series 4-2 and earn spots in the 16-nation Copa America and the CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals.

