Utd’s Amorim earns first league win; Chelsea beat Villa

Man United’s Marcus Rashford celebrates a goal against Everton yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim earned his first Premier League win with a 4-0 rout of Everton, while troubled Manchester City will try to revive their fading title hopes in a blockbuster clash against leaders Liverpool later on Sunday. Chelsea climbed to third place with a 3-0 win against spluttering Aston Villa. Amorim stole the spotlight in Sunday’s early games by extending his unbeaten start with United to three matches. United were held to a 1-1 draw at Ipswich in his first Premier League game last Sunday.

This was the most encouraging result of Amorim’s brief time at United as they recovered from a slow start to dispatch lowly Everton. Marcus Rashford had scored the first goal of Amorim’s reign after just two minutes at Ipswich and he was on target again in the 34th minute against Everton. United struck again seven minutes later. Branthwaite lost possession to Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes teed up Joshua Zirkzee to convert with ease.

Rashford underlined United’s superiority just 20 seconds after the interval as he applied a cool finish to Diallo’s incisive pass for his seventh goal this season. Zirkee struck again in the 64th minute with a composed strike from the influential Diallo’s assist.

