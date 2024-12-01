Breaking News
Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Mahaparinirvan Diwas
Drunk man calls Navi Mumbai Police, booked for hoax bomb blast threat
Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan seeks 100 per cent VVPAT verification
FIR registered after false claims made on social media about EVM tampering: EC
CM to be decided by BJP; will have my support: Shinde
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Utds Amorim earns first league win Chelsea beat Villa

Utd’s Amorim earns first league win; Chelsea beat Villa

Updated on: 02 December,2024 06:09 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

United were held to a 1-1 draw at Ipswich in his first Premier League game last Sunday.

Utd’s Amorim earns first league win; Chelsea beat Villa

Man United’s Marcus Rashford celebrates a goal against Everton yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Utd’s Amorim earns first league win; Chelsea beat Villa
x
00:00

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim earned his first Premier League win with a 4-0 rout of Everton, while troubled Manchester City will try to revive their fading title hopes in a blockbuster clash against leaders Liverpool later on Sunday. Chelsea climbed to third place with a 3-0 win against spluttering Aston Villa. Amorim stole the spotlight in Sunday’s early games by extending his unbeaten start with United to three matches. United were held to a 1-1 draw at Ipswich in his first Premier League game last Sunday.


Ruben Amorim
Ruben Amorim


This was the most encouraging result of Amorim’s brief time at United as they recovered from a slow start to dispatch lowly Everton. Marcus Rashford had scored the first goal of Amorim’s reign after just two minutes at Ipswich and he was on target again in the 34th minute against Everton. United struck again seven minutes later. Branthwaite lost possession to Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes teed up Joshua Zirkzee to convert with ease. 


Rashford underlined United’s superiority just 20 seconds after the interval as he applied a cool finish to Diallo’s incisive pass for his seventh goal this season. Zirkee struck again in the 64th minute with a composed strike from the influential Diallo’s assist.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Bruno Fernandes manchester united english premier league premier league manchester city liverpool sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK