Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Venezuela march into quarters

Updated on: 28 June,2024 06:57 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
AFP |

Mexico, meanwhile, can still qualify for the knockout rounds with a victory over Ecuador in their final group game on Sunday

Salomon Rondon

Venezuela booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Copa America on Wednesday with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Mexico that ensured Jamaica’s elimination from the tournament.


Mexico-based veteran striker Salomon Rondon stroked in the only goal from the penalty spot to seal all three points for Venezuela, who are top of Group B with six points from two games. 


Mexico, meanwhile, can still qualify for the knockout rounds with a victory over Ecuador in their final group game on Sunday.


But the Mexicans will be left kicking themselves at their failure to take at least a point from Wednesday’s clash with Venezuela at a packed SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. 

Mexico’s Orbelin Pineda missed an 87th-minute spot kick that would have made it 1-1, his effort parried away by Venezuela goalkeeper Rafael Romo. 

Venezuela’s win confirmed Jamaica’s exit from the tournament following their 1-3 loss to Ecuador in Las Vegas earlier on Wednesday. Ecuador, beaten by Venezuela in their opening match on Saturday, held off a spirited second-half rally by the Reggae Boyz to claim a vital three points at the Allegiant Stadium. 

