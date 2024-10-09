Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Vincent Kompanys approach under attack Bayern between genius and madness

Vincent Kompany's approach under attack: Bayern between genius and madness

Updated on: 09 October,2024 07:42 PM IST  |  Berlin
IANS |

Top

With five goals conceded in their last three matches - two league draws and a UEFA Champions League loss to Aston Villa - Bayern's attacking prowess has been overshadowed by defensive lapses

Vincent Kompany's approach under attack: Bayern between genius and madness

Vincent Kompany. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Vincent Kompany's approach under attack: Bayern between genius and madness
x
00:00

The international break seems to have come at just the right time for Bayern Munich, allowing the 2020 treble winners a chance to regroup under head coach Vincent Kompany. Despite widespread praise for the team's entertaining style of play, their high-risk approach has led to a concerning number of goals conceded, sparking debate among fans and analysts. 


With five goals conceded in their last three matches - two league draws and a UEFA Champions League loss to Aston Villa - Bayern's attacking prowess has been overshadowed by defensive lapses. While the team dominates in terms of possession, shots and corners, the results have been less favorable. After a 3-3 draw against Frankfurt, where Bayern had 74 percent possession, fired 24 shots to six, and had 11 corners to none, Munich-based magazine Focus described the team's form as swinging between "genius and madness."


Similar stats marked their league draw against Bayer Leverkusen and the Champions League loss to Villa. Critics suggest Kompany's aggressive, high-pressing style, while exciting, has left the team vulnerable at the back.


"The atmosphere on the pitch is incredible. If this is a crisis, it's the kind I'd choose," said Bayern veteran Thomas Muller as quoted by Xinhua. "It was a pleasure to dominate our opponents, not to mention the number of chances we created." However, Muller acknowledged that Bayern's strategy will be tested in upcoming matches, adding, "Out of 15 games like this, we win 13."

Despite the recent setbacks, Bayern's offensive firepower was on full display in earlier fixtures, including a 6-1 win over Holstein Kiel, a 5-0 rout of Werder Bremen, and a 9-2 victory over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

"The only thing that frustrates me is the result," said sporting director Max Eberl after the Frankfurt draw. Eberl, along with Kompany, Muller and Joshua Kimmich, agree that only minor adjustments are needed. "Everyone is hungry, everyone wants to win the ball," midfielder Kimmich said, while also urging the team to capitalize on chances to secure games.

While some fans have voiced concerns on social media, Kompany remains confident in his approach. "This performance will lead us to success," he said, urging patience as the team evolves.

Bayern's faith in their style will be put to the test soon. They face league rivals Stuttgart, last season's runners-up, on October 19, followed by a Champions League showdown against Barcelona and their former coach Hansi Flick just five days later.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Bayern Munich football sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK