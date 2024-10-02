Boss Ancelotti confident as star forward Vinicius Junior gets bigger role for Real Madrid in the absence of injured Kylian Mbappe against Lille tonight

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr during their match against Atletico de Madrid in Madrid on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Vini Jr is senior star! x 00:00

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior is hoping to end October with a first Ballon d’Or in his hands in Paris, but his month also begins in France with a Champions League visit to Lille on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

With star summer signing Kylian Mbappe recovering from a thigh injury, Vinicius has taken the reins once again as Madrid’s key attacking influence. The reigning European champions are unbeaten in 14 matches on the continent and after a hard-fought win over Stuttgart on the opening day, are aiming to follow that up with victory at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Carlo Ancelotti

Last season Vinicius endured a sluggish start to the campaign but hit form in the second half of the season to help Madrid earn a record-extending 15th European Cup triumph. Despite brief teething problems as he and Mbappe worked out how to play together in the first weeks of this season, the pair seemed to be forging a good relationship before the Frenchman’s injury.

Madrid named Mbappe in their squad to face Lille but he is unlikely to start and may not feature at all. The forward was expected to be out until after the upcoming international break. “We’re used to playing without [Mbappe] because last year he wasn’t here,” said Ancelotti on Saturday, before backing Vinicius to be crowned the world’s best player. “I think so, he deserves it for what he did last year, for his impact in the Champions League, scoring in the semi-final and final — I think he will win,” continued the Italian. “But if he doesn’t, no worries, we carry on, he’ll carry on.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever