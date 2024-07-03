The side will be without star player Vinicius Junior for their quarter-final against record champions Uruguay after the Real Madrid forward picked up his second yellow card in the Group Stage which resulted in a one-game suspension

Vinicius Junior

Listen to this article Vinicius booking was very strange: Brazil coach x 00:00

Brazil faced Colombia in their final game of the Group Stage at the Levi’s Stadium. The game finished 1-1 resulting in Colombia topping Group D with the Selecao finishing in second place.

The side will be without star player Vinicius Junior for their quarter-final against record champions Uruguay after the Real Madrid forward picked up his second yellow card in the Group Stage which resulted in a one-game suspension.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head Coach Dorival Jr spoke about Vini’s yellow card and how players will have to step up in his absence. “It was very strange, the booking. It was the first challenge of the game. But people say we have to learn to play without our big stars, so now is the time. In certain moments, we won’t have important players. We’ve already lost Neymar. It’s a moment for other players to step up,” said Dorival Jr in the post game conference.

An equaliser from Daniel Munoz in first half stoppage time was enough to earn Colombia a share of the spoils after Raphinha had fired Brazil into the lead with a sublime 12th-minute free-kick.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever