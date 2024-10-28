Vinicius Jr is frontrunner as Ballon d’Or looks beyond Ronaldo and Messi

Messi and Ronaldo won football’s most prestigious individual award a combined 13 times over 16 years of unprecedented dominance

No Lionel Messi. No Cristiano Ronaldo. When the Ballon d’Or is presented at a gala ceremony in Paris on Monday, it will feel like the start of a new era in football. There is also a sense of void now that one of sport’s most engrossing rivalries is likely over.

Messi and Ronaldo won football’s most prestigious individual award a combined 13 times over 16 years of unprecedented dominance. Neither has been nominated this year. Instead, Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior is the favourite to be crowned the world’s best player and become the first winner born this century. He underlined his credentials this week with a stunning Champions League hat-trick against Borussia Dortmund.

