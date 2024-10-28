Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Vinicius Jr is frontrunner as Ballon dOr looks beyond Ronaldo and Messi

Vinicius Jr is frontrunner as Ballon d’Or looks beyond Ronaldo and Messi

Updated on: 28 October,2024 08:40 AM IST  |  Manchester
AP , PTI |

Top

Messi and Ronaldo won football’s most prestigious individual award a combined 13 times over 16 years of unprecedented dominance

Vinicius Jr is frontrunner as Ballon d’Or looks beyond Ronaldo and Messi

Vinicius Jr

Listen to this article
Vinicius Jr is frontrunner as Ballon d’Or looks beyond Ronaldo and Messi
x
00:00

No Lionel Messi. No Cristiano Ronaldo. When the Ballon d’Or is presented at a gala ceremony in Paris on Monday, it will feel like the start of a new era in football. There is also a sense of void now that one of sport’s most engrossing rivalries is likely over.


Messi and Ronaldo won football’s most prestigious individual award a combined 13 times over 16 years of unprecedented dominance. Neither has been nominated this year. Instead, Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior is the favourite to be crowned the world’s best player and become the first winner born this century. He underlined his credentials this week with a stunning Champions League hat-trick against Borussia Dortmund.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

lionel messi cristiano ronaldo ballon dor football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK