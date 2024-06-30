Vinicius scores brace as Brazil thump Paraguay 4-1

Breaking News
Updated on: 30 June,2024 08:23 AM IST  |  Las Vegas
AP , PTI |

Top

Savinho also scored a first-half goal for Brazil and Lucas Paqueta scored on a penalty kick in the second half. Omar Alderete scored Paraguay’s goal

Brazil’s Vinicius Jr celebrates his team’s third goal v Paraguay in Las Vegas on Friday. Pic/AFP

Vinicius Junior scored two first-half goals to lead Brazil to a 4-1 victory over Paraguay and put itself in position to advance out of Group D in the Copa America.


Savinho also scored a first-half goal for Brazil and Lucas Paqueta scored on a penalty kick in the second half. Omar Alderete scored Paraguay’s goal.


There were plenty of tense moments with five yellow cards and a red handed out. Andres Cubas was sent off for a red card in the 81st minute, forcing Paraguay to play the last part of the match down a man. Yellow cards were handed to Brazil’s Wendell, Junior and Paqueta and Paraguay’s Fabian Balbuena and Hernesto Caballero.


The victory was quite a response for the Selecao Canarinho, who opened the tournament on Tuesday with a scoreless draw against Costa Rica despite outshooting their opponent 18-2.

With four points, Brazil are two behind group leaders Colombia, who defeated Costa Rica 3-0 earlier on Friday. A victory or tie by Brazil against Colombia on Tuesday ensures one of the group’s two spots in the knockout stage. Brazil also have a six-goal differential advantage over Costa Rica, so a loss likely won’t keep out the nine-time Copa America champions.

Brazil have had its difficulties against Paraguay in Copa America play, having drawn in their previous five meetings. That tied for the second-longest unbeaten streak against Brazil in this tournament, which Paraguay also were part of from 1963-83.

Copa America brazil paraguay football sports news Sports Update

