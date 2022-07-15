Viral pic: Cristiano Ronaldo hits the gym, fans go wild

The Portuguese forward has posted a pic of him doing the hard yards as he prepares for the upcoming football season

Cristiano Ronaldo. Pic/AFP

Football fans just can't wait for the new season of English Premier League to begin. With many football clubs touring across the world for pre-season, players are either getting into shape or regaining their fitness level to prepare themselves for the upcoming busy schedule. One of them is none other than Manchester United star, Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese forward has posted a pic of him doing the hard yards as he prepares for the upcoming football season. The forward posted a picture of him working out at the gym with the caption "Hard Work".





Minutes after posting, the tweet has gone viral and fans just can't keep their eyes off the forward's svelte physique.

On the field, there has been speculation around Ronaldo with the forward linked to other clubs despite Manchester United denying the rumours. With the transfer season in full swing, Cristiano Ronaldo was linked to Premier League rivals, Chelsea who themselves are on the hunt for a forward with Romelu Lukaku now having joined Inter Milan on loan.

The Chelsea manager when asked about Ronaldo joining the club said, "I would not rule out signing another striker, but it’s not our priority. The priority right now is our defence, it’s not a secret. We lost top players and so now we need to replace them."

Manchester United's new boss Ten Hag has put the rumours to bed by claiming that Ronaldo isn't up for sale. With the Red Devils plying their trade in the Europa League for the forthcoming season, it remains to be seen whether the forward stays put or moves away from Old Trafford.