Malta defender Ferdinando Apap turned Bukayo Saka’s cross into his own net to give England an early lead, and Trent Alexander-Arnold made it 2-0 with a superb strike

Harrry Kane and Kylian Mbappe

Listen to this article Wales stunned, but easy wins for England, France x 00:00

England and France cruised to victories over international minnows in Euro 2024 qualifying on Friday, but Wales saw their hopes of reaching next year’s finals in Germany suffer a setback in a 4-2 home defeat by Armenia.

Gareth Southgate’s England scored twice from the penalty spot as they eased to a 4-0 win away to a Malta side ranked 172nd in the world and kept up their perfect record in Group C.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malta defender Ferdinando Apap turned Bukayo Saka’s cross into his own net to give England an early lead, and Trent Alexander-Arnold made it 2-0 with a superb strike.

Harry Kane made it three goals in three games in this campaign with a penalty to make it 3-0. Substitute Callum Wilson then completed the scoring late on from another spot-kick awarded for a handball following a VAR check. Kylian Mbappe put speculation over his future at Paris Saint-Germain to one side as he captained France and scored in their 3-0 win over Group B outsiders Gibraltar in Faro, Portugal.

Also Read: Staying with PSG my only option for the moment: Kylian Mbappe

Olivier Giroud’s early header put France ahead and Mbappe added a penalty awarded for handball in first-half stoppage time. France got their third late on when Aymen Mouelhi scored an own goal, turning in Mbappe’s low cross.

Wales have qualified for the last two European Championships and reached the knockout stages both times, but their chances of making Euro 2024 are in the balance after going down to Armenia 2-4, in Cardiff. Daniel James put Wales ahead but Argentina-born Lucas Zelarayan and German-born youngster Grant-Leon Ranos both scored twice for Armenia.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever