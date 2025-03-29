Want to go as far as possible: Forest manager Santo

Forest travel to Brighton for the last-eight tie on Saturday, knowing they are one win away from a date at Wembley.

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo wants his team to write a new chapter in the club’s proud history by reaching the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time in 34 years.

They have not played an FA Cup semi-final since 1991 when they lost to Tottenham in the final, and Santo is determined to end the wait.

“We have another chance to break another [record]. Since the beginning of the FA Cup, we have had only one ambition: to go as far as possible,” said Santo.

