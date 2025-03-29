Breaking News
Mumbai Police bust gang involved in robbery at Andheri ATM, five held
BMC chief orders joint survey of waterlogging-prone spots in Mumbai
Five get 20 years in jail for gangrape of mentally unwell minor girl in Mumbai
BMC reshuffles top officials with transfers and promotions
Baba Siddique murder: Wife moves court for justice
IPL News IPL News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Want to go as far as possible Forest manager Santo

Want to go as far as possible: Forest manager Santo

Updated on: 29 March,2025 08:00 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Forest travel to Brighton for the last-eight tie on Saturday, knowing they are one win away from a date at Wembley. 

Want to go as far as possible: Forest manager Santo

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Want to go as far as possible: Forest manager Santo
x
00:00

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo wants his team to write a new chapter in the club’s proud history by reaching the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time in 34 years.


Forest travel to Brighton for the last-eight tie on Saturday, knowing they are one win away from a date at Wembley. 


Also Read: Fans’ obsession for Dhoni is strange: Rayudu


They have not played an FA Cup semi-final since 1991  when they lost to Tottenham in the final, and Santo is determined to end the wait. 

“We have another chance to break another [record]. Since the beginning of the FA Cup, we have had only one ambition: to go as far as possible,” said Santo. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

fa cup sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK