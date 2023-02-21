ISL: Mumbai City coach Buckingham happy with team despite 1-0 defeat to East Bengal

We didn’t want to risk anyone who was on yellow cards and didn’t want to risk anyone with a slight knock,”Buckingham said at the press conference

Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham was happy with his side’s performance despite their 1-0 defeat to East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Des Buckinham’s men suffered their first defeat to East Bengal FC in Hero ISL history. The Islanders were also beaten by the Torch Bearers in the Durand Cup earlier this season. Buckingham felt they were beaten because he fielded a young, inexperienced side.

We didn’t want to risk anyone who was on yellow cards and didn’t want to risk anyone with a slight knock,”Buckingham said at the press conference.

The Englishman affirmed that he used this game as an opportunity to test out other players who waited so long to come onto the pitch.

“Tonight we use this as an opportunity to look at a lot of players. I’m delighted with the young players who made their debuts,” the head coach stated.

“[I] was also making sure that we look after our squad and make sure we arrive at the semi-finals with everybody available and we now will,” he added.

