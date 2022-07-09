Breaking News
Updated on: 09 July,2022 08:50 AM IST
A Correspondent |

According to UK’s entertainment website, Female First, the Tiny Dancer singer got emotional when he performed at the first of his two shows at Watford’s Vicarage Road ground earlier this month.

Watford FC saved my life, says legendary singer Sir Elton John

Elton John


Sir Elton John can’t wait for the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to end so that he can spend time cheering for his favourite football club, Watford FC. According to UK’s entertainment website, Female First, the Tiny Dancer singer got emotional when he performed at the first of his two shows at Watford’s Vicarage Road ground earlier this month.

The legendary singer, who owned the club in 1976 and 2002 and is now the Honorary Life President,  told the crowd: “I first came here when I was six years old. You have no idea how much this club is embedded in my soul. I love it so much. It’s a huge part of my life. It saved my life, this club. I can’t wait to finish the tour next year so I can spend more time here and watch the game.”


