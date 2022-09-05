Watt gets Rs 2.75 crore offer to spill beans on Coleen-Rebekah WAG row

“Anything Caroline says would be explosive and potentially very damaging for both Becky and Coleen,” said a source

Caroline Watt (left) and Rebekah

England football star Jamie Vardy’s wife Rebekah’s agent, Caroline Watt has been approached by three streaming giants—Discovery, Netflix and Apple—to give them her version for a TV documentary.

Watt, 40, did not give evidence in a legal battle with Coleen Rooney, which she won last month. During the libel case, Watt withdrew her witness statement at the 11th hour, citing mental health issues. She has been offered GBP300,000 (approx Rs 2.75 crore) to tell all, according to The Sun. Watt was ridiculed after it emerged that her phone fell into the sea just days after a judge ordered her to hand it over. “Anything Caroline says would be explosive and potentially very damaging for both Becky and Coleen,” said a source.

