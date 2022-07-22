Wayne Rooney’s move to US ‘devastating’ for Coleen, feels her friend Lloyd

Recently, Wayne confirmed that his wife Coleen and their four children—Kai, 12, Klay, nine, Kit, six and Cass, four, will not travel with him to America. Between 2018 and 2020, when Wayne played for DC United, the entire family was with him in America

Danielle Lloyd; (right) Coleen Rooney with husband Wayne Rooney

Danielle Lloyd has revealed friend Coleen Rooney will find it hard to stay away from football star husband Wayne Rooney after he signed a contract to manage Washington-based DC United until the end of 2023.

According to The Sun, Wayne’s contract has a ‘Coleen release clause’ which will enable him to let him go back home if a Premier League job arises. “It will be hard on Coleen. It’s a bit of a mad situation but I understand why she is staying in the UK. She didn’t enjoy America and found it hard. It’s also difficult to constantly uproot your life—she’s got four boys and you can’t just keep moving them around, so I don’t blame her for wanting to stay,” Lloyd told Closer magazine.

Recently, Wayne confirmed that his wife Coleen and their four children—Kai, 12, Klay, nine, Kit, six and Cass, four, will not travel with him to America. Between 2018 and 2020, when Wayne played for DC United, the entire family was with him in America.