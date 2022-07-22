Breaking News
No curbs on Ganesh festival, other religious events: CM Eknath Shinde
Mumbai may witness mini swine flu wave, experts warn
Mumbai: State clears resumption of Metro-3 car shed work at Aarey
Thane: Potholes, traffic woes leave commuters fuming; TMC promises prompt action
CBSE announces Class 12 results; overall pass percentage stands at 92.71 per cent
Veteran politician Dinesh Gunawardena appointed Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Wayne Rooneys move to US devastating for Coleen feels her friend Lloyd

Wayne Rooney’s move to US ‘devastating’ for Coleen, feels her friend Lloyd

Updated on: 22 July,2022 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Recently, Wayne confirmed that his wife Coleen and their four children—Kai, 12, Klay, nine, Kit, six and Cass, four, will not travel with him to America. Between 2018 and 2020, when Wayne played for DC United, the entire family was with him in America

Wayne Rooney’s move to US ‘devastating’ for Coleen, feels her friend Lloyd

Danielle Lloyd; (right) Coleen Rooney with husband Wayne Rooney


Danielle Lloyd has revealed friend Coleen Rooney will find it hard to stay away from football star husband Wayne Rooney after he signed a contract to manage Washington-based DC United until the end of 2023. 

According to The Sun, Wayne’s contract has a ‘Coleen release clause’ which will enable him to let him go back home if a Premier League job arises. “It will be hard on Coleen. It’s a bit of a mad situation but I understand why she is staying in the UK. She didn’t enjoy America and found it hard. It’s also difficult to constantly uproot your life—she’s got four boys and you can’t just keep moving them around, so I don’t blame her for wanting to stay,” Lloyd told Closer magazine. 

Recently, Wayne confirmed that his wife Coleen and their four children—Kai, 12, Klay, nine, Kit, six and Cass, four, will not travel with him to America. Between 2018 and 2020, when Wayne played for DC United, the entire family was with him in America.


coleen rooney wayne rooney football sports news english premier league

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK