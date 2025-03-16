Liverpool coach Arne Slot guards against complacency in EFL Cup final v Newcastle

Liverpool players during a training session on Friday ahead of their EFL Cup final match against Newcastle. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article ‘We are In it to win it’ x 00:00

Liverpool can win the first trophy of the Arne Slot era in Sunday’s English League Cup final against a Newcastle side desperate to end the club’s 56-year wait for major silverware.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first final of the English domestic season, runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool head to Wembley aiming to erase the bitter taste of their Champions League exit against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

The Reds were beaten 1-4 on penalties by PSG in the last-16 second-leg at Anfield. It was a rare blow in what has been a successful first season in charge for Slot, who arrived from Feyenoord to succeed Jurgen Klopp last year.

Arne Slot

Liverpool, who beat Chelsea in last season’s final, have won the League Cup a record 10 times and are looking to lift the trophy for a third time in four years.



“You play games like this to win it, and that’s what we’re going to try to do. We’re really looking forward to it because you cannot take a final for granted, especially not in this country with so many good teams,” said Slot.

Slot, who will be making his first ever visit to Wembley, hopes Liverpool can recover quickly from having their treble bid shattered by PSG. “It’s a great occasion to be in, especially after losing against Paris Saint-Germain. It maybe the perfect game,” he said.

Newcastle, undergoing a revitalisation under Saudi Arabian ownership, will be seeking to end their silverware drought. The Magpies’ last significant domestic prize

was the 1955 FA Cup and they have lost a combined five finals in that competition and the League Cup since then.

Therefore, with the weight of history against them, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has urged his players to embrace the chance to cement their places Newcastle folklore on Sunday.

“We want to break that wait for a trophy. It’s the chance to make history and be remembered positively,” said Howe.

Despite losing their recent Premier League clash with Liverpool 0-2, Howe is confident his team will not freeze in front of a sell-out crowd at the iconic Wembley Stadium. “We’ve stayed competitive in big games. We have adaptability, but also we have a clear method,” said Howe.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever