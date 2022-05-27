We deserve this final: Klopp

Real Madrid stand in the Reds’ way at the Stade de France on Saturday, just as they did four years ago in the first of Liverpool’s European Cup finals under their German guru

Jurgen Klopp

“We are not here by any kind of magic,” said Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool’s third appearance in a Champions League final in five years.

“We deserve this.” Real Madrid stand in the Reds’ way at the Stade de France on Saturday, just as they did four years ago in the first of Liverpool’s European Cup finals under their German guru.

The 3-1 defeat that night in Kyiv as a result of two goalkeeping errors from Loris Karius, having lost star man Mohamed Salah early on to a dislocated shoulder, might have broken other sides.

“This was a harsh night for us,” Klopp reflected on Wednesday. Instead, a year later, the Reds were back on the biggest stage to right those wrongs by beating Tottenham in Madrid to lift a sixth European Cup.

