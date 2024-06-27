“We have suffered some criticism that was not deserved, and we overcame that. I’m used to pressure, I don’t mind it, but I don’t like when pressure is put on my players”

Turkey’s Cenk Tosun is elated after scoring the winner against Czech Republic. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article We deserve to qualify: Turkey boss Montella x 00:00

Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella said his team showed that criticism of their Euro 2024 performances was unfair by defeating the Czech Republic 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the last 16.

Vincenzo Montella

ADVERTISEMENT

Montella’s side earned a tense victory over the 10-man Czechs to reach the knockout phase of a major tournament for the first time since a run to the Euro 2008 semi-finals. Turkey, who have been roared on by vociferous support in Germany, had struggled in a 3-0 loss to Portugal last time out to put their hopes of qualifying from Group F in peril. “We are always focused and hardworking, we deserve this qualification,” said Italian Montella.

“We have suffered some criticism that was not deserved, and we overcame that. I’m used to pressure, I don’t mind it, but I don’t like when pressure is put on my players.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever