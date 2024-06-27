Breaking News
We deserve to qualify: Turkey boss Montella

Updated on: 28 June,2024 06:56 AM IST  |  Hamburg (Germany)
“We have suffered some criticism that was not deserved, and we overcame that. I’m used to pressure, I don’t mind it, but I don’t like when pressure is put on my players”

We deserve to qualify: Turkey boss Montella

Turkey’s Cenk Tosun is elated after scoring the winner against Czech Republic. Pic/Getty Images

Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella said his team showed that criticism of their Euro 2024 performances was unfair by defeating the Czech Republic 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the last 16. 


Montella’s side earned a tense victory over the 10-man Czechs to reach the knockout phase of a major tournament for the first time since a run to the Euro 2008 semi-finals. Turkey, who have been roared on by vociferous support in Germany, had struggled in a 3-0 loss to Portugal last time out to put their hopes of qualifying from Group F in peril. “We are always focused and hardworking, we deserve this qualification,” said Italian Montella. 


“We have suffered some criticism that was not deserved, and we overcame that. I’m used to pressure, I don’t mind it, but I don’t like when pressure is put on my players.”

Euro 2024 turkey czech republic football sports news Sports Update

