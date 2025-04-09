Despite being unbeaten in 2025, Barcelona midfielder Gavi is wary of Borussia Dortmund derailing their bid for a potential quadruple as they lock horns in Champions League quarter-final

Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal (second from left) during a training session with teammates on the eve of their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Borussia Dortmund tonight. Pic/Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder Gavi admitted on Tuesday that the Catalan giants can be beaten despite not suffering a single defeat in 2025.

The Spanish league leaders have not lost in the last 22 games across all competitions and welcome Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in a Champions League quarter-final first leg clash.

For the first time in years Barcelona are among the favourites to lift the trophy, which they last claimed in 2015, and are in the fight for a potential quadruple. However, Gavi was quick to point out that their dreams can come crashing down spectacularly, if they get too ahead of themselves.

Gavi

“We’re having a spectacular season, but we don’t feel invincible, it’s football, you can’t always win,” Gavi told a news conference.

“We have to play with humility in every game and remember where we came from, that’s the important thing, to keep our feet on the floor and go game by game. There are still a lot of games to go and we want to win as many titles as possible, [but] we have to go game by game,” he added.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick, who knows Borussia Dortmund very well from his time with Bayern Munich, echoed Gavi’s sentiments.

Barca want to stay grounded

“I’ve always said that we’re allowed to dream, but here we need to keep two feet on the ground,” said the coach. “It’s important that we know that what we have achieved [so far] has been through a lot of hard work and a lot of preparation. We don’t want this to be the end. We haven’t lost a game yet this year, we want to keep it that way,” he added.

Dortmund, finalists in last season’s Champions League, currently sit eighth in the German league and have already sacked Nuri Sahin, appointing Niko Kovac in his place.

Counter-attacks, a threat

However, considering Barcelona’s high defensive line and Dortmund’s threat on counter-attacks, the German club could spring a surprise on the Catalans, provided their leaky defence can deal with the threat of Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski.

