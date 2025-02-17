Breaking News
We have just ‘one per cent’ chance against Madrid: City boss Guardiola

Updated on: 18 February,2025 08:40 AM IST  |  London
AP , PTI |

City were defeated 3-2 at home in the first leg of their play-off clash last week despite leading 2-1 with just four minutes left in the tie

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes his team only have a “one per cent” chance of overcoming Real Madrid in their Champions League clash on Wednesday. City were defeated 3-2 at home in the first leg of their play-off clash last week despite leading 2-1 with just four minutes left in the tie.


“The margin to win at the Bernabeu from that position, everybody knows, the percentage to go through, we arrive at one per cent. Or I don’t know what, but it will be minimal,” said Guardiola. 


“But as much as you have a chance, we will try, that’s for sure. We are going like we always have done but, this season, the reality is we have been miles away. We have been really, really poor in performances and results,” he added.


manchester city pep guardiola real madrid champions league sports news football uefa champions league

