We have to look ahead: Messi after 1-0 win over Ecuador

Updated on: 09 September,2023 09:38 AM IST  |  Montevideo (Uruguay)
AFP |

Top

“Ecuador showed they have very good players, that they are physically strong and that they are clear about what they do,” Messi said

Argentina’s Lionel Messi (left) scores off a free kick against Ecuador during their World Cup qualifier in Buenos Aires on Thursday. Pic/AFP

A trademark, curling free-kick from Lionel Messi got world champions Argentina off to a winning start in South American World Cup qualifying on Thursday with a 1-0 victory at home to Ecuador.


Colombia beat Venezuela 1-0, while 10-man Peru held on for a 0-0 draw at Paraguay as the long journey of South American qualifying for the 2026 World Cup got under way. 


“Ecuador showed they have very good players, that they are physically strong and that they are clear about what they do,” Messi said.


“We know that in every game we have to give one hundred percent to pull it off. But we showed...that this group will not relax beyond what they achieved, which is something historic and extraordinary,” he added. 

“We have to be aware that we enjoyed everything a lot, but what we did is over. We have to look ahead,” said the seven-times Ballon D’Or 
winner.

