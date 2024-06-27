After beating Portugal 2-0 to qualify for last 16, Georgia forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia says nobody would’ve expected them to achieved this

Georgia’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates his goal against Portugal on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Georgia are through to the last 16 of Euro 2024 after Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Portugal, a historic triumph in the former Soviet Republic’s first appearance at a major international tournament.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s fine finish with less than two minutes on the clock in Gelsenkirchen and Georges Mikautadze’s 57th-minute penalty ensured Georgia would claim the greatest football victory in the Black Sea nation’s history.

Wild celebration

Georgia’s players celebrated with their delirious fans long after the final whistle, after inflicting a first defeat since the 2022 World Cup on Portugal, and being rewarded for the sheer fun they have brought to the tournament.

Willy Sagnol’s team qualify from Group F as one of the four best third-placed teams and face a daunting clash with Spain, who won all their group games, on Sunday.

“We just made history, nobody would have believed that we would have made it happen by beating Portugal, but this is why we are a strong team,” Kvaratskhelia told reporters.

“If there is even one percent chance you can make it happen if you believe.”

Portugal had already qualified for the next round as group winners and coach Roberto Martinez made eight changes from the team that beat Turkey earlier. However, his team looked likely to equalise before Antonio Silva, who gave the ball away for the first goal, was harshly penalised for light contact with Luka Lochoshvili to give away the decisive penalty.

Portugal boss hails Georgia

“We were low intensity, we conceded early which is what Georgia needed and after that we weren’t clear headed in our passing or finishing,” Martinez told reporters. “We tried to score but couldn’t, that gave Georgia heart and in the end it was a deserved win.”

