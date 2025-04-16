We know what we need to do: Inter Milan coach Inzaghi

“There’s a lot of pride with these boys and with the club for how the season is coming along,” Inzaghi told reporters

Inter’s Lautaro Martinez trains on Monday. Pic/Getty Images

Simone Inzaghi on Tuesday urged his Inter Milan team to end a San Siro hoodoo against Bayern Munich and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Inter lead Bayern 2-1 ahead of tonight’s second leg in Milan after becoming the first team to beat the German giants in Munich.

But Bayern have won all three of their previous Champions League matches against Inter at the San Siro, and Inzaghi said that his team need to forget the aggregate score and focus on replicating last week’s dogged and clinical display in Munich.

Simone Inzaghi

“There’s a lot of pride with these boys and with the club for how the season is coming along,” Inzaghi told reporters.

“We can’t think about the result [in the first leg],but the performance we put in, and we can’t look at the previous results between the two teams because they’ve not always been very positive. We know what we need to do, he added.”

Bayern are contending with a raft of defensive injuries, which should make Inter’s job easier. However, with the likes of Harry Kane, Thomas Muller, Michael Olise, and Leroy Sane, they do possess a threat.

