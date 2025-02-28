Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta regrets team’s inability to unlock a well-drilled Nottingham Forest defence in 0-0 draw as EPL title hopes slip away

Arsenal players Gabriel (left), Declan Rice, and Mikel Merino (right) wear a dejected look after their 0-0 draw against Nottingham Forest in an English Premiership match on Wednesday. Pics/Getty Images

Listen to this article ‘We lacked the spark’ x 00:00

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta conceded his side lacked the creative spark to break down Nottingham Forest after a 0-0 draw on Wednesday dealt a fresh blow to the Gunners’ Premier League title bid. Arteta’s forward options have been ravaged by injury with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz all sidelined. Arsenal also failed to score in a shock 1-0 home defeat to West Ham on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT



Mikel Arteta

Arteta’s men now trail Liverpool by 13 points. Arsenal do have a game in hand on the runaway leaders, but their hopes of a first title in 21 years are fading fast. Mikel Merino deputised as a makeshift striker and had the visitors only effort on target with a header that Matz Sels saved early in the second half.

“We dominated the game. We tried [to score] in many different ways, but lacked that spark, that final pass to unlock a well organised team. We have to generate more shots on target,” said Arteta.

Arteta said on the eve of the match that his team have not given up on the title race yet. He again refused to concede his side’s challenge was over, but said it was imperative for them to get back to winning ways.

“It was same a week ago, two weeks ago, three months ago. The only thing we can do is win our matches and see how many points we get,” said Arteta.

A point kept Forest in third place, ahead of defending champions Manchester City. Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have struggled of late, winning just one of their last five league games. But after three defeats in four, the Forest boss was happy to get back to the defensive solidity that has been the bedrock of his side’s success this season.

“After this period we had conceding it was important to go back to basics - solid, clean sheet. The result was positive because it was very important to go back to the team we are. It [the defence] allows us to be successful,” he added.

Slot happy with 2-0 win over Newcastle

Liverpool boss Arne Slot hailed his side’s winning mentality after surging 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Newcastle on Wednesday.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister were on target either side of half-time as the Reds further stretched their advantage over Arsenal who were earlier held 0-0 at Nottingham Forest. Unbeaten in 24 league games, Liverpool are cruising towards a record-equalling 20th English top flight title, but just their second in 35 years.

Slot had to make do with a seat in the stands after being handed a two-match touchline ban for his red card in a fiery Merseyside derby at Everton earlier this month, but was pleased with the performances of his charges.

“[Despite] All the mental challenges we had the players kept calm and did the things they had to do,” said Slot. “We make it as hard as possible for the opponents to play against us and normally then our quality makes the difference,” the Dutchman added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever