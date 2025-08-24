Manchester City’s title contention in doubt as boss Pep rues side’s poor show in 0-2 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City ’s troubles from last season were exposed once more in a humbling 0-2 home defeat to Tottenham on Saturday that raised questions over their quest to regain the English Premier League title. Brennan Johnson and Joao Palhinha struck for the Europa League winners just before half-time as Spurs went top of the table, making it a perfect start for Thomas Frank after two league games in charge.

“Extremely proud of the players, exceptionally good performance,” said Frank. “The mentality is the key thing. We need this mentality to win games like this,” he added. City’s run of four consecutive titles came to a spectacular end last season as they finished a distant third behind Liverpool and Arsenal.

A 4-0 thrashing of Wolves on the opening weekend of the campaign showed glimpses of a new-look City back to their best.

Man City’s Erling Haaland is dejected after the loss to Tottenham on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Defence still a problem

However, a series of defensive issues remain unresolved, while manager Pep Guardiola must decide on who will be his number one goalkeeper going forward after a day to forget for James Trafford.

“We missed the simple things. Of course we have to improve, but I said the same after Wolves,” lamented Guardiola.

Trafford retained his place in goal despite the return to fitness of Ederson. The Brazilian is reportedly on the verge of joining Turkish giants Galatasaray, which would free up City to make a move for out-of-favour PSG ‘keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. City’s failure to get those deals done before the final week of the transfer window came back to haunt them on Saturday.

Tottenham took the lead on 35 minutes when Mohammed Kudus fed Richarlison and he squared for Johnson to power past Trafford.

Loss of composure

City then completely lost their composure for the period before half-time with Trafford enduring a moment which might cost him the chance to be Guardiola’s number one this season.

Trafford’s attempted pass to Nico Gonzalez inside his own box was intercepted by Pape Mate Sarr and even though the goalkeeper recovered to deny Richarlison, Palhinha smashed home the rebound. Erling Haaland had the chance to reduce City’s arrears in first-half stoppage time, but headed over to sum up a tough afternoon.

Spurs let a two-goal lead slip in the Super Cup against PSG, but rarely looked in danger of suffering a similar fate.

