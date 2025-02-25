Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah scores in dominant 2-0 victory over defending champions Manchester City; insists big boys are determined to clinch EPL crown

Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai (left) celebrates his goal v Man City with teammate Mohamed Salah in Manchester on Sunday. PIC/AFP

Liverpool took a giant stride towards the Premier League title on Sunday as a 2-0 win over Manchester City opened up an 11-point lead over Arsenal at the top of the table. Mohamed Salah was again Liverpool’s star performer as he opened the scoring with his 30th goal of the season before setting up Dominik Szoboszlai to double the lead before half-time.

‘Special win’

“It is special. Especially when you are in the title race, it is incredible,” said Salah after Liverpool’s first league win at the Etihad for a decade. “Me and the big guys in the team, we need another title.”

Just days after exiting the Champions League to Real Madrid, this was another sobering defeat for the dethroned English champions, who are now 20 points adrift of the leaders. So often during Pep Guardiola’s glorious reign, Liverpool have come up just short in English football’s great rivalry of recent years.

However, their time to match Manchester United’s record of 20 English top-flight titles now appears just months away in Arne Slot’s first season in charge. “We work every single day to achieve this and it is three months of very hard work [ahead] to maintain this,” said Slot. “It is important to understand why we are where we are.”

Arsenal’s loss helped

Arsenal’s shock 1-0 home defeat to West Ham on Saturday had eased the pressure on Liverpool, that had built after dropping points in two of their last three games at Everton and Aston Villa. A trip to the Etihad has for so long been the stiffest test of all, but City’s defensive frailties were easily exposed and they also badly missed the presence of the injured Erling Haaland in attack.

Liverpool, by contrast, had their talisman fit and firing as Salah took his staggering tally this season to 25 goals and 16 assists in 27 Premier League appearances. The Egyptian fired the visitors in front on 14 minutes thanks to a brilliantly executed set-piece routine. Alexis Mac Allister’s corner was flicked by Szoboszlai into Salah’s path and his shot deflected off Nathan Ake past the dive of Ederson.

