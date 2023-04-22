Erik ten Hag blasts lack of 'desire' & 'passion' from Man Utd players in Sevilla defeat

Man Utd boss Ten Hag lambasts players for lack of intent in shocking 0-3 (1-4 agg) quarter-finals defeat to Sevilla

Sevilla players celebrate their 3-0 win over Man Utd in the Europa League quarter-final second leg as the Red Devils’s Victor Lindelof (second from right) and Harry Maguire (right) wear a dejected look. Pic/Getty Images

Manchester United crashed out of the Europa League in shambolic fashion on Thursday with Sevilla beating them 3-0, to reach the semi-finals 5-2 on aggregate.

The record six-time winners thoroughly outplayed Erik ten Hag’s side, who repeatedly shot themselves in the foot again, having scored two own goals in the first leg. Harry Maguire, guilty of one of those calamitous moments, endured another as he gave the ball away on the edge of his own area and Youssef En-Nesyri pounced to break the deadlock early on. Loic Bade headed home the second from a corner in the first minute of the second half, with Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side meriting their advantage, which they defended adroitly. En-Nesyri rolled home his second goal into an empty net after United goalkeeper David de Gea put the ball on a plate for him.

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag

Sevilla to face Juventus

Sevilla will face Italian giants Juventus in the semi-finals after the Old Lady beat Sporting Lisbon 2-1 on aggregate. Ten Hag criticised his “unacceptable” team, saying they lacked spirit compared to their opponents. “We have to be better, it’s not about playing skills, it’s about character, to be composed and have desire and passion—they had more willingness to win and it can’t be, I think that’s unacceptable,” the coach told reporters.

Great ambience

“Even though they are a great team and the ambience was also great, with a lot of positive energy in the stadium, we have to deal with it, we have to do better.”

