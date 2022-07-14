We played bravely: Man Utd boss Ten Hag after 4-0 win over Liverpool

Top European teams have been coming to Asia for preseason tours for decades - this was Liverpool’s seventh visit to Bangkok—but those trips were called off in 2020 and 2021

Anthony Martial celebrates a goal for Man Utd in Bangkok. Pic/AFP

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag oversaw a 4-0 win over archrival Liverpool in his first game in charge as European pre-season friendlies returned to Asia after a two-year break.



Erik ten Hag

The Dutch coach was quick to downplay the significance of the result, however, against a Liverpool side that made a total of 21 substitutions. “I think our team played brave, played proactive. They were not in their strongest so we have to not overestimate this result. ...But, still, I have seen some really good things and I think what you see is we have a lot of creativity and speed up front, so we have potential,” Ten Hag told the club’s in-house TV channel.



More than 50,000 fans packed into Bangkok’s iconic Rajamangala Stadium for a first chance to see Premier League stars since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Top European teams have been coming to Asia for preseason tours for decades—this was Liverpool’s seventh visit to Bangkok—but those trips were called off in 2020 and 2021.

Jadon Sancho, Fred and Anthony Martial scored in the first half for United, while Facundo Pellistri added a late fourth in reversal of last season’s results when Liverpool beat its northwest rival 5-0 and 4-0 in the Premier League.

