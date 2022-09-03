We showed good team spirit against Leicester City: Erik ten Hag

Boss Erik ten Hag happy with team spirit after Sancho’s goal helps Man Utd sink Leicester for three wins in a row

Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho (left) scores against Leicester City during an English Premier League match at The King Power Stadium in Leicester on Thursday. Pic/Getty Images

Jadon Sancho fired Manchester United to a 1-0 win at Leicester on Thursday as the England forward showed he still has a role to play despite the big-money signing of Brazil winger Antony.

Clinical finish

Sancho netted with a clinical finish in the first half to seal United’s third successive Premier League victory. It was a well-timed contribution from Sancho, coming just hours after United officially confirmed their £82 million ($94 million) swoop for Ajax’s Antony.

Erik ten Hag

United manager Erik ten Hag worked with Antony in Amsterdam and the 22-year-old looks likely to be a regular in the right wing role currently occupied by Sancho. Sancho did his best to remind Ten Hag of his qualities with his second goal of the season.



United moved up to fifth and sit just one point adrift of the top four as Ten Hag begins to make an impact after a nightmare start to his reign. Beaten by Brighton and Brentford in the first two matches of the Ten Hag era, United have climbed off the bottom of the table without looking completely convincing. But Ten Hag was satisfied with his team’s latest display of spirit and determination, the qualities he demanded after the 4-0 loss at Brentford.

“It is another step forward so I am happy with that. We showed good team spirit. We had 11 players on pitch who fought for each other and scored a lovely team goal,” Ten Hag said.

‘We have energy’

“When we have 11 players on the pitch who can defend and attack together, and we have energy, you see what you can achieve. Still, there is improvements to make but that is normal at this stage of the season,” he said.

