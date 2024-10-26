'We were better than Man Utd': Fenerbahce boss after 1-1 draw

United have drawn all three of their European games this season and a point does little to ease the pressure on under-fire manager Erik ten Hag.

Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho said his former club Manchester United escaped Istanbul with a point after he was sent to the stands in a 1-1 Europa League draw on Thursday. United have drawn all three of their European games this season and a point does little to ease the pressure on under-fire manager Erik ten Hag.

Christian Eriksen fired a depleted United in front on 15 minutes, but Fenerbahce had the better of the chances and got their reward when Youssef En-Nesyri equalised early in the second half.

“We were better than them, so overall a good result for Manchester United,” Mourinho told TNT Sports. A point leaves United languishing in 21st of the 36-team table and with their chances of securing a top-eight finish to progress directly to the last 16 fading. Fenerbahce are in 14th on five points, with a top-24 finish enough to qualify for the playoff stage.

Mourinho also came into the game under pressure early in his reign with Fenerbahce trailing rivals Galatasaray by eight points at the top of the Turkish Super Lig. “He [the referee] told me something incredible. He could see the action in the box and my behaviour on the touchline. I congratulate him because it is incredible his peripheral vision,” added Mourinho.

