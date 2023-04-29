We were not good enough: Ten Hag

Man United manager Erik rues his team’s inconsistency in 2-2 draw v Spurs; Newcastle thrash Everton 4-1

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford (second from right) shoots to score the second goal against Tottenham in an EPL tie at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Thursday. Pic/Getty Images

Tottenham fought back from two goals down to hold Manchester United to a 2-2 draw on Thursday as Newcastle closed in on Champions League football with a 4-1 thrashing of Everton.

Spurs were smashed 6-1 by Newcastle on Sunday to bring Cristian Stellini’s four-game reign as interim manager to an end. Things threatened to go from bad to worse in caretaker Ryan Mason’s first match in charge as United stormed into a 2-0 lead by half-time.

29th goal for Rashford

Jadon Sancho smashed home the opener after just seven minutes before Marcus Rashford turned on the afterburners to race past Eric Dier and fire in his 29th goal of the season.

Erik ten Hag

“I don’t think we were that good across the 90 minutes,” admitted United boss Erik ten Hag. “After half-time we had to score another goal.” United fans taunted the home support with chants of “Harry Kane, we’ll see you in June” amid interest from the Red Devils in Spurs’ all-time top goalscorer. But Tottenham finally showed some fight to boost their chances of qualifying for Europe next season.

Pedro Porro reduced the arrears with a thumping strike before Kane crossed for Son Heung-min to level 11 minutes from time.

“I thought in the second half we were outstanding and the character we showed after last Sunday and going two goals down,” said Mason.

A point edges Spurs back up to fifth, but they remain six points adrift of fourth-placed United, who have two games in hand.

Newcastle’s Wilson on fire

Newcastle opened up an eight-point cushion on the chasing pack for a top-four finish and a place in the Champions League next season as Callum Wilson scored twice at Goodison Park.

Eddie Howe’s men struggled to find their rhythm before the break, but led thanks to Wilson’s predatory finish after Jordan Pickford parried Joelinton’s drive.

Newcastle then cut loose in the final 20 minutes as Joelinton headed in, Wilson found the top corner and hen a sensational run from Alexander Isak teed up Jacob Murphy.

Manchester United’s future still uncertain as deadline for 3rd round of bidding looms

The future of Manchester United could be decided on Friday when the deadline passes for a third round of bidding to buy the Premier League giants.

United’s owners, the Glazer family, reportedly want a world record £6 billion ($7.3 billion) fee for a sports club before they agree to sell the Old Trafford outfit. That eye-watering price has so far not been met, raising fear among a discontented fanbase that the Americans could yet prolong their 18-year reign. Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani and Brit billionaire Jim Ratcliffe are the front runners should the Glazers decide to sell their majority shareholding.

