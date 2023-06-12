We were on par with City: Inter boss Inzaghi

“We should be proud of the way we played. We didn’t deserve to lose. We were on par with City,” said Inzaghi, whose team almost scored, first when Federico Dimarco’s header hit the bar and then when Romelu Lukaku was denied by goalkeeper Ederson from close range

Simone Inzaghi. Pic/AFP

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi insisted his side were unlucky to lose the UCL final 0-1 to favourites Manchester City.

“We should be proud of the way we played. We didn’t deserve to lose. We were on par with City,” said Inzaghi, whose team almost scored, first when Federico Dimarco’s header hit the bar and then when Romelu Lukaku was denied by goalkeeper Ederson from close range.

