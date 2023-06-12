Breaking News
We were on par with City: Inter boss Inzaghi

Updated on: 12 June,2023 08:03 AM IST  |  Istanbul
AFP |

“We should be proud of the way we played. We didn’t deserve to lose. We were on par with City,” said Inzaghi, whose team almost scored, first when Federico Dimarco’s header hit the bar and then when Romelu Lukaku was denied by goalkeeper Ederson from close range

Simone Inzaghi. Pic/AFP

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi insisted his side were unlucky to lose the UCL final 0-1 to favourites Manchester City. 


“We should be proud of the way we played. We didn’t deserve to lose. We were on par with City,” said Inzaghi, whose team almost scored, first when Federico Dimarco’s header hit the bar and then when Romelu Lukaku was denied by goalkeeper Ederson from close range.


Also Read: It was written in the stars: Pep Guardiola on Manchester City's Champions League win


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

