Cristiano Ronaldo. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article 'We will never give up': Ronaldo after Al Nassr's 1-1 draw against Al-Raed x 00:00

After his side's 1-1 draw against Al-Raed in the Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo said that they won't give up in their upcoming matches.

Ronaldo scored Al Nassr's lone goal in the 34th minute against Al-Raed. However, Ronaldo's side failed to maintain the lead and conceded a goal in the 49th minute from the spot kick. Al Nassr failed to make a comeback in the game and had to share points after the final whistle of the match.

Ronaldo has been known for making history on the football field. But his accolades have started to spread off the field as well. Ronaldo became the quickest to reach 1 million subscribers on YouTube after opening his channel on Wednesday.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Ronaldo said that his side will never settle and that their determination has no limits.

"We will never settle. We will never give up. Our determination knows no limits," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the field, Ronaldo has faced ups and downs in 2024. Ronaldo-led Portugal crashed out of the ongoing Euro 2024 after their disappointing loss against France.

Portugal kept the game 0-0 until the full time of the match, but in the penalties, they failed to save a single shot from the French players and lost by 5-3.

The 2024 edition of the EURO Cup was disheartening for Ronaldo as he failed to score a single goal in the tournament after playing all five matches for the first time since making his debut in the tournament.

While in the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo has fared well with Al Nassr. He has netted 49 goals in 47 matches and registered 13 assists as well.

Last week, Ronaldo featured in Al Nassr's line-up in the final of the Saudi Super Cup against Al Hilal.

Ronaldo featured on the scoresheet, but his effort wasn't enough, with Al Nassr falling short in the final following a 4-1 defeat against Al Hilal in the Super Cup.

