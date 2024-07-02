Portugal ’keeper Diogo Costa, who guessed right and dived perfectly to make three consecutive saves in shootout v Slovenia, says moves were instinctive

Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa saves a penalty from Slovenia’s Jure Balkovec in Frankfurt. Pic/AFP

Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa said he had the best game of his life against Slovenia on Monday as he saved three penalties to send his team into the Euro 2024 quarter-finals.

After a goalless draw over 120 minutes of the last 16 clash in Frankfurt, Porto goalkeeper Costa produced three saves to thwart Slovenia’s three takers as his team claimed a 3-0 shoot-out win.

Ronaldo misses, then scores

Cristiano Ronaldo, who missed a penalty in extra-time, converted in the shootout along with Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva for Portugal, who face France on Friday in the last eight.

The 24-year-old also made a vital one-on-one save with his foot in the second period of extra-time when Slovenia’s Benjamin Sesko bore down on his goal following a defensive error. “I think this is probably the best game of my life, maybe the game I was most useful in,” Costa told reporters.

“I just went with my gut, of course we analysed the shooters, but players change their minds, and they change the way they shoot. I had to go with my gut, that’s what I felt. I am very, very happy, and I am very excited to help the team.”

Costa said he tried to anticipate what Sesko was going to do for his crucial save near the end of extra-time.

“I thought ‘I need to stop this, I’ll give it my best effort’. I tried to read his [opponent’s] body language and thankfully, I managed to help the team, which was the key thing,” explained the in-form custodian. Costa was pleased that Ronaldo dusted himself down and scored after his 105th-minute penalty miss that left the superstar striker in tears.

‘Everyone makes mistakes’

“We all felt we needed to keep believing—myself and Cristiano. Everyone makes mistakes, but the important thing is what we do after these mistakes.”

