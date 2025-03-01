We’re expecting a difficult game: Man City boss wary of Plymouth

We are expecting a difficult game. They defend aggressively with their wingbacks

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola refused to take second-tier Plymouth Argyle lightly ahead of their FA Cup fifth round clash today. For Guardiola’s team, the FA Cup represents their only shot at winning silverware in a largely forgettable season.

On paper what appears to be an easy draw is anything but, with Plymouth having stunned runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool in the fourth round. As such, Guardiola doesn’t believe his team will have it easy despite his opponents occupying a slot in the relegation zone of the Championship.

“We are expecting a difficult game. They defend aggressively with their wingbacks. They transition with attacking midfielders who link really well and with the strikers in the Championship, the set pieces are the main threat,” he said.

“What these [Championship] teams do, they do really well. And if you are not ready you are in trouble. We have a chance to arrive in the last eight of the FA Cup again and we want to do it,” the Spanish coach added. Guardiola’s team made it into the fifth round of the FA Cup after securing a narrow 2-1 victory over third-tier Leyton Orient earlier this month.

