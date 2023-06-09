Breaking News
West Ham win Europa Conference League

Updated on: 09 June,2023 08:19 AM IST  |  Prague
AFP

It is the second European trophy for West Ham after they won the now defunct Cup Winners’ Cup 58 years ago with a team including England World Cup heroes Bobby Moore and Geoff Hurst

West Ham win Europa Conference League

West Ham United's English striker Jarrod Bowen (R) scores the 1-2 goal past Fiorentina's Brazilian defender Igor Julio during the UEFA Europa Conference League final football match between ACF Fiorentina and West Ham United FC in Prague, Czech Republic. Pic/AFP

West Ham win Europa Conference League
Jarrod Bowen’s dramatic 90th-minute goal secured West Ham their first major European trophy since 1965 with a 2-1 win over Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday. 


It is the second European trophy for West Ham after they won the now defunct Cup Winners’ Cup 58 years ago with a team including England World Cup heroes Bobby Moore and Geoff Hurst. 


Said Benrahma had opened the scoring for West Ham in Prague as he blasted a penalty past Terracciano on 62 minutes after VAR had caught Cristiano Biraghi handling the ball trying to stop Bowen in the box. 


