When Cristiano Ronaldo sold his Porsche to get Kimberly Wyatt’s phone number!

Updated on: 24 April,2023 08:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Thornley revealed that he got a bizarre request from Ronaldo as he wanted him to get the number of Kimberly Wyatt from Pussycat Dolls

Kimberly Wyatt and Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo sold his Porsche to get Kimberly Wyatt’s phone number back when he was playing for Manchester United. This was revealed by the former Red Devils’s masseur, Rod Thornley, in a podcast ‘Undr the Cosh’.


Thornley revealed that he got a bizarre request from Ronaldo as he wanted him to get the number of Kimberly Wyatt from Pussycat Dolls. “He says ‘can you get me her number?’ So I’m like ‘what’s in this for me? I’m getting you girls’ numbers, but getting nothing out of this.’ ”



To that, Ronaldo replied, “You like my car?’ He had a Porsche Carrera convertible. He said, ‘When I go to Real Madrid, I’ll sell it to you for half price’. It took me about 10 minutes to get her number.” 


