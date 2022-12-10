Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: 21-year-old steals from neighbour, buys Rs 1-lakh bike for boyfriend
Mumbai: BMC aims to desilt nullahs from March
Mumbai: Four-year-old dies of measles in Kurla
Mumbai: Expedite MUTP-3A works, CM Eknath Shinde tells Central Railway
Mumbai: ‘Air worse than Delhi’s; why weren’t we warned?’
Mehrauli murder case: Hang the monster, says Shraddha Walkar’s father

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > When Harry Kane meets Hugo Lloris

When Harry Kane meets Hugo Lloris!

Updated on: 10 December,2022 08:54 AM IST  |  Doha
Ashwin Ferro | ashwin.ferro@mid-day.com

Top

Tie-breakers are crucial in the knockout stage and obviously Lloris would have seen Harry take many a spot-kick, but the Frenchman’s versatility makes him dangerous, felt the shot-stopper

When Harry Kane meets Hugo Lloris!

France captain Hugo Lloris addresses the media yesterday (right) Harry Kane. Pic/AFP


France skipper and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, 35, has been playing alongside England captain Harry Kane, 29, at the same club team—Tottenham Hotspur—in the EPL for almost a decade. However, rather than this being an advantage when the two face-off for Saturday’s blockbuster quarter-final at the Al Bayt Stadium, Lloris is wary of Kane. “We’ve been playing together for nine years now [at Spurs], so I know Harry very well, both, on and off the pitch. I only have positive things to say about him. He’s a real leader and a good example to his teammates besides being a top player himself. He has been a very decisive player for our club just as he is for the England team,” Lloris told the media on Friday.


Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Kylian Mbappe raring to go, says France captain Hugo Lloris



Tie-breakers are crucial in the knockout stage and obviously Lloris would have seen Harry take many a spot-kick, but the Frenchman’s versatility makes him dangerous, felt the shot-stopper. “Harry has the ability to shoot anywhere. It can be right, left, in the middle. He is one of the best in this aspect of the game. [During penalties] It’s all about the feeling, the instinct you get during the match,” he said, before adding that the world champions would not prefer to reach the penalty shootout stage in the first place. “Before you arrive at a penalty shoot-out, there is the time to make a difference on the pitch, and any moment can be decisive for both teams,” added Lloris.


Also Read: In Pics: Happy Birthday Harry Kane

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Harry Kane france FIFA World Cup 2022 fifa world cup in qatar tottenham hotspur sports news football International Sports News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK