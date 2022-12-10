When Harry Kane meets Hugo Lloris!

Tie-breakers are crucial in the knockout stage and obviously Lloris would have seen Harry take many a spot-kick, but the Frenchman’s versatility makes him dangerous, felt the shot-stopper

France captain Hugo Lloris addresses the media yesterday (right) Harry Kane. Pic/AFP

France skipper and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, 35, has been playing alongside England captain Harry Kane, 29, at the same club team—Tottenham Hotspur—in the EPL for almost a decade. However, rather than this being an advantage when the two face-off for Saturday’s blockbuster quarter-final at the Al Bayt Stadium, Lloris is wary of Kane. “We’ve been playing together for nine years now [at Spurs], so I know Harry very well, both, on and off the pitch. I only have positive things to say about him. He’s a real leader and a good example to his teammates besides being a top player himself. He has been a very decisive player for our club just as he is for the England team,” Lloris told the media on Friday.

Tie-breakers are crucial in the knockout stage and obviously Lloris would have seen Harry take many a spot-kick, but the Frenchman’s versatility makes him dangerous, felt the shot-stopper. “Harry has the ability to shoot anywhere. It can be right, left, in the middle. He is one of the best in this aspect of the game. [During penalties] It’s all about the feeling, the instinct you get during the match,” he said, before adding that the world champions would not prefer to reach the penalty shootout stage in the first place. “Before you arrive at a penalty shoot-out, there is the time to make a difference on the pitch, and any moment can be decisive for both teams,” added Lloris.

