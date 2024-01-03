Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Will take me some time to get over setback Rooney on sacking

Will take me some time to get over setback: Rooney on sacking

Updated on: 03 January,2024 07:08 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Personally, it will take me some time to get over this setback. Now, I plan to take some time with my family as I prepare for the next opportunity,” said Rooney

Will take me some time to get over setback: Rooney on sacking

Wayne Rooney

Will take me some time to get over setback: Rooney on sacking
Wayne Rooney said it would “take some time to get over this setback” after he was sacked as manager of Championship side Birmingham City on Tuesday following a disastrous spell in charge. 


The former Manchester United and England star, 38,  was appointed in October but oversaw just two wins in 15 matches with Monday’s 3-0 thumping by Leeds, their ninth defeat under him, proving the final straw. Birmingham—who have NFL legend Tom Brady as a minority shareholder—are embroiled in a battle against relegation, slumping to 20th from sixth since Rooney took over. 


“Football is a results business—and I recognise they have not been at the level I wanted them to be. Personally, it will take me some time to get over this setback. Now, I plan to take some time with my family as I prepare for the next opportunity,” said Rooney. 


wayne rooney football sports sports news Sports Update

