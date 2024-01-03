Will take me some time to get over setback: Rooney on sacking

Personally, it will take me some time to get over this setback. Now, I plan to take some time with my family as I prepare for the next opportunity,” said Rooney
Wayne Rooney
Wayne Rooney said it would “take some time to get over this setback” after he was sacked as manager of Championship side Birmingham City on Tuesday following a disastrous spell in charge.
The former Manchester United and England star, 38, was appointed in October but oversaw just two wins in 15 matches with Monday’s 3-0 thumping by Leeds, their ninth defeat under him, proving the final straw. Birmingham—who have NFL legend Tom Brady as a minority shareholder—are embroiled in a battle against relegation, slumping to 20th from sixth since Rooney took over.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Football is a results business—and I recognise they have not been at the level I wanted them to be. Personally, it will take me some time to get over this setback. Now, I plan to take some time with my family as I prepare for the next opportunity,” said Rooney.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever